AEW Dynamite Results – October 9, 2019

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/9)

The pyro explodes as we enter the Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. while Jim Ross welcomes us on commentary to the sophomore edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Tony Schiavone chimes in now on the announce team to promote some of tonight’s matches, as does the third man in the All Elite Wrestling announce booth.

The fans pop for the different matches they promote for tonight, as the graphics are shown on the big screen for the fans in attendance in Boston.

AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament (First Round)

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

Following the video package for this first round match in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament, we shoot back inside the Agganis Arena live in Boston where The Young Bucks theme song hits and out they come to the top of the entrance stage.

Pyro and confetti explodes as Nick and Matt Jackson make their way down the ramp to a nice pop as the ring announcer does the formal pre-match introductions for this tournament bout. J.R. checks back in on commentary as Nick and Matt enter the ring and we see shots of SCU and other tag-teams involved in the AEW tournament sitting front row.

After The Young Bucks wrap up their ring entrance, Private Party’s theme hits and out comes Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. They throw Mardi Gras beads out to the fans and at the announcers as Schiavone and company mentions on commentary now.

The ring entrances are done and it’s time for our first match inside the squared circle here on AEW Dynamite. First round action between The Young Bucks and Private Party in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship kicks off this week’s show.

After running down some of the action on tap for tonight’s show, we shoot to a video package promoting The Young Bucks vs. Private Party match as part of the AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament.

This match will kick off the action inside the ring on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The fans actually break out into “Private Party! Private Party!” clapping chants inside the Agganis Arena early on.

Early on both sides struggle to establish an offensive lead until The Young Bucks utilize their veteran duo experience, hitting some double-team moves to turn the tide and jump out to an early clear-cut lead in this match.

The fans break out into pro-Young Bucks chants now as the two tag in-and-out frequently now, keeping a fresh man on their beaten down opponent at all times. They also seem to be focusing their attack on his left arm early on.

Kassidy continues to remain isolated inside the ring now as The Young Bucks take advantage of some more two-on-one moves and spots to stay in the offensive lead in this match. Kassidy ends up making a comeback, hitting a beautiful moonsault off the ropes out to the floor.

This sets up another big dive to the floor and a tag to Quen, who hits all kinds of running high spots from the ring to the floor. Literally one after the other three or four times in a row on opposite sides of the ring/floor. The fans are going crazy for Quen now as he goes to the top rope. He hits a 450-splash for a very believable near fall.

Quen looks surprised that he couldn’t put The Young Bucks away with that series of events. The action continues now as the fans are breaking out into various chants as The Young Bucks take over the offensive lead once again. The two hit double super kicks on Quen to level their opposition and take over.

The Young Bucks hit a crazy running powerbomb onto the steel entrance ramp on Kassidy. The Young Bucks are shown in firm control of the action now, with the two going back to work on Quen with two-on-one attacks inside the ring. They hit a crazy spot off the top for a close near fall. This is followed up with a Scorpion Death Lock finish attempt, complete with the fans yelling “Tap! Tap! Tap!” at Quen.

He makes it to the ropes to force a break of the hold and now the fans break out into thunderous “This Is Awesome! This Is Awesome!” chants. The Young Bucks are back to utilizing quick-tags, again keeping a fresh man on Quen in the ring as Kassidy continues to sell the aforementioned running powerbomb on the ramp spot from earlier in the match.

We get a passionate “Tag-Team Wrestling! Tag-Team Wrestling” chant now as the pace of the action begins to pick up again. Finally, Kassidy is nearing his corner again after selling on the entrance ramp for what seemed like forever. Before Quen can tag him, however, The Young Bucks took Kassidy out again. The fans boo’d it, but the announcers explain that it was simply smart strategy.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks continue their one-sided beat down of Quen in the ring. Finally, Quen manages to break free and make the tag. Kassidy comes in and isn’t 100-percent, as he is still clearly selling his back from earlier, but he is taking out both of The Young Bucks with quick spots.

We are told over the house speakers in Agganis Arena by the ring announcer that ten minutes have elapsed in this AEW World Tag-Team Championship first round match. Jim Ross even asked what that was on commentary. Northern Lights suplexes are executed over and over again by The Young Bucks in the ring, ending with him hitting a double suplex on both Private Party members for a near fall.

J.R. starts to stress the possibility of this one going past the 20-minute time limit allotted for this tag-team tourney match. Meanwhile, the action is all over the place, with one Buck and Party member doing wild spots on the floor while the other half of each team is in the ring, with the Buck squeezing on a Scorpion Death Lock on the Private Party member. Finally Kassidy makes it to the ropes to break the submission hold.

Order is seemingly restored now as the action resumes in the ring and each partner is on the apron. Quen tags himself in with a blind tag spot, leading to some cool fast-paced double team high spots from Private Party that gets the crowd on their feet expecting a finish. Finally, Quen hits a Shooting Star Press off the top for a near fall that virtually every one inside Agganis Arena bought as the finish. The crowd is going ballistic now as Quen rolls up Jackson out of nowhere for the 1-2-3.

With the win, Private Party beats The Young Bucks and advances to the next round of the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament. We see the SCU and other AEW tag-teams sitting ringside looking surprised and pleased, while Nick and Matt Jackson are shown with close-ups looking shocked that they were just upset and will now no longer be in the running to become the inaugural AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

On that note, we head to a split-screen commercial break while Private Party goes through the crowd in Agganis Arena to celebrate while The Young Bucks still look completely dumbfounded in the ring.

Winners and ADVANCING in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament: Private Party

The Inner Circle Promo Segment

When we return from the break, Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager make their way down to the ring together. Jericho is carrying his AEW World Championship and when the gang enters the ring, he is the man with the microphone.

Jericho touts last week’s AEW Dynamite show being the highest-rated premiere in the history of TNT and he claims it is all because of him. The fans break out into a loud “Thank You Jericho!” chant, however he tells everyone, “Here’s a newsflash — shut up and sit down!”

The AEW World Champion continues to go on, bragging about he and his “confidants” here, whom he describes as the four closest men to him. He says he does in fact have a name for the group, too. He talks about Sammy Guevara looking like a Spanish god. He calls Guevara amazing and says, “And he is on my list.” The fans cheer.

Jericho poins out Santana and Ortiz standing on both sides of him. He claims the two are dirtier and nastier than they’ve ever been. He calls them pitbulls and street fighter back-alley brutes and he says he likes it. “And that’s why, they’ve made my list. Viva La Raza,” he says. The fans break out into an “Eddie! Eddie!” chant in honor of Eddie Guerrero.

From there, Jericho goes on to boast and brag about Jake Hager. He is, however, interrupted by a loud “We The People!” chant. Jericho says, “Hey calm down .. ‘We the people’ sucks and it’s dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that’s gone,” says Jericho to a chaotic pop from the Boston fans inside Agganis Arena.

Jericho calls Hager the most feared MMA fighter on the planet today. He also points out that he is undefeated. He says that makes him the toughest man in AEW and in the wrestling business. He calls his group “The Inner Circle.” He says, “We are ‘The Inner Circle,’ baby!” He follows up by saying no matter who thinks they are in charge, it is “The Inner Circle” that is running things.

He goes on to insult the various AEW EVPs, including Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He goes on to run down Cody, claiming not to like him or his family. An “AEW Full Gear” graphic pops up on the screen promoting the Royal Farms Arena PPV in Baltimore, MD. on November 9th featuring Jericho vs. Cody for the AEW World Championship.

Jericho claims he’s going to “beat the ever-loving sh*t” out of Cody, saying the four-letter word and all. He closes by promising to have “A Little Bit of the Bubbley” before reminding us that they are “The Inner Circle.” He says, “You’re Welcome” as the group poses and Jericho’s theme plays again.

We head back to another commercial break.

Number 1 Contender’s Match

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

When we return from the break, Jimmy Havoc makes his way to the ring while a split-screen pre-taped promo of Havoc airs. His match against Darby Allin is up next. The winner will move on as the new number one contender to the AEW World Championship.

Now Allin makes his way to the ring to a solid pop from the fans in Boston. He slowly emerges at the top of the entrance ramp and makes his way down to the ring. As he makes his way to the ring, we see highlights of his match against Cody from AEW Fyter Fest.

Back live inside Agganis Arena, both Havoc and Allin are in the ring now and our AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match is up next here at AEW Dynamite.

These two do not waste any time, as they immediately get super physical and we’ve got some very fast-paced, high-impact offensive-friendly action here in the early-goings.

Havoc bites the fingers of Allin blatantly to fight his way back into the contest. The two then take a bad spill from the ring apron onto the floor as Havoc suplexes Allin from inside the ring out to the floor.

Back in the ring, Havoc only manages to get a two count on Allin as the action continues while the fans break out into multiple chants at the same time.

Now we’ve got Havoc focusing his attack on the fingers of Allin as the announcers put over Allin not being opposed to pain. Allin tries making a comeback but Havoc cuts it short with a violent sleeper hold attempt from the top turnbuckle. He hits a sleeper-hold suplex on Allin, who rolls out of the ring.

The announcers promote tonight’s Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears match as Allin sells on the floor, Havoc gloats to the fans from inside the ring and Jim Ross takes us to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break to see Havoc is still in firm control of the contest. Allin seems lifeless at this point as Havoc blasts him with a Tiger Driver ’98. Allin rolls up Havoc for a hope spot but Havoc quicky kicks out, gets up and stomps away at the head of Allin.

Now Allin is biting the fingers of Havoc and he uses that to take over the offense. He hits a diving backwards splash off the top rope, which the announcers say by name. 1-2-3. And just that quick Allin went from lifeless to victorious.

With the victory, Darby Allin is now the number one contender to the AEW World Championship. The announcers question how a Chris Jericho vs. Darby Allin match for the AEW World Title would go. The Jericho-Allin title match will take place on AEW Dynamite next week.

Winner and NEW #1 Contender to AEW World Championship: Darby Allin

Bea Priestley & Emi Sukura vs. Riho & Dr. Britt Baker

When we return from the break, we see the ring entrances of these two teams, as women’s tag-team action is up next here on AEW Dynamite.

As all four ladies make their walks down to the squared circle, the announcers do their best job giving the viewing audience a crash-course to explain the back-stories of some of the talents.

The bell sounds and here we go. Priestley and Baker exchange wild strikes back and forth early on and much throughout this one. Whenever the two would touch the announcers would explain the grudge between the two and the action would speak for itself.

We see some double-team offense from Priestley and Sukura to Baker on the floor when finally Riho hits a big splash from the top rope onto both on the floor. After that spot we head to a mid-match commercial break.

Back from the break and we see the ladies tagging in their partners. Now we’ve got Baker and Sukura as the legal ladies in the ring. Sukura is enjoying a comfortable offensive lead. She hits a Vader Bomb off the middle rope for a pin fall attempt.

Baker starts showing signs of life, as she fights back now. Sukura tries cutting her attempt short, however Riho enters the picture and now Baker is in control of Sukura while Riho and Priestley go at it outside the ring.

Dr. Britt Baker blasts Sukura with various strikes before locking her in her submission finisher. Baker uses the Mandible Claw to success as Sukura is forced to quit. Baker and Riho are your winners.

Winners: Riho & Dr. Britt Baker

After The Match: Bea Priestley & Dr. Britt Baker

Once the match is over, Baker and Riho celebrate until finally Bea Priestley tries to spoil their celebration. The female referee in the ring does a good job at keeping order, as she keeps things from escalating and gets Priestley out of the ring.

We are shown highlights from some of the great action in this one now as the announcers describe some of the key moments of the contest.

The announcers plug Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Hangman Page and Dustin Rhodes for later tonight, with them questioning what plans The Inner Circle may have in store.

The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy Live Front Row Interview

A vignette for The Best Friends airs. It simply shows them in an empty field walking towards each other until they ultimately embrace with their Best Friends hug. We shoot back live inside Agganis Arena where The Best Friends are sitting ringside and being interviewed.

They don’t say much, however, as they defer to a seated Orange Cassidy behind him. The camera closes in on Cassidy, who is wearing sunglasses and giving the viewers at home watching the “thumbs up” gesture.

Orange Cassidy got a rock star ovation from the fans live inside the Agganis Arena.

Shawn Spears vs. Jon Moxley

After that, we shoot over to the entrance ramp where we see “The Chairman of AEW,” Shawn Spears seated on a steel chair. His music plays as he is joined by Tully Blanchard. The two make their way down to the ring. His match against Jon Moxley is up next. We head to a commercial break.

We return from the break to see Spears and Blanchard still in the ring. After a few moments, Jon Moxley’s titan tron video airs as his theme plays. Finally, we shoot live inside the Agganis Arena again where Moxley makes his way down to the ring as ring announcer Justin Roberts does a formal introduction. He says “Jon” like he did for “John Cena” when saying Moxley’s name during the introduction.

Moxley immediately gets into Spears’ face as the two go nose-to-nose. Moxley takes the early offensive advantage, locking Spears in the corner and nailing him with ten punches as the fans counted them out. “Let’s Go Moxley! Let’s Go Moxley!” chants break out now as Moxley slows things down a bit briefly inside the ring.

Spears blasts Moxley with a chop, and another. Moxley turns him in the corner and puts the boots to him. Moxley whips Spears into the ropes and catches him coming back with a forearm/clothesline. Spears rolls to the floor to talk to Blanchard and recover as Moxley poses to the fans, who explode with cheers.

Now, Moxley goes outside the ring and chases down Spears, continuing his attack on “The Chairman of AEW” outside the ring. He chokes Spears with his boot on the floor before rolling in and out of the ring to clear the referee’s count.

Blanchard runs and jumps on Moxley’s back, trying to get physically involved. Moxley, however, walks Blanchard down as he retreats, and catches Spears coming behind him before anything happens. Moxley hops on the ring apron and jumps off, blasting Spears with a flying elbow before talking trash to Blanchard and rolling Spears back in the ring.

As he goes to re-enter the ring, Spears hits a stunner on Moxley using the top-rope on his throat. Blanchard follows up with a big cheap shot from behind to Moxley on the floor. Spears goes out and whips Moxley into the barricade as Blanchard distracts the referee. The announcers are selling the rib cage as the body part that Spears is focusing on.

Meanwhile, PAC finally chimes in on commentary, as he has been seated at the announce desk since the start of this match. Spears blasts Moxley with some punches and slams his head into the ring mat before nailing him with a loud chop. Spears with a crazy Death Valley Driver type of move on Moxley into the barricade.

We head to a mid-match commercial break. This is another split-screen break where we can see the action in the corner of the screen as the ads air.

We’re back from the break now and the action is intense once again, with Moxley in control of things. The ring announcer informs us that ten minutes have elapsed in this 20-minute time-limit bout.

As PAC complains about “having a chat” on commentary instead of being featured in the ring, Moxley hits the Paradigm Shift on Spears. 1-2-3. Moxley picks up the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After The Match: Kenny Omega & PAC Show Up

After the match, Kenny Omega enters the picture at the top of the ramp holding two barbed wire baseball bats. PAC, meanwhile, leaves his chair at the announce table.

Moxley leaves the ring and starts up the ramp. He and Omega stare each other down until finally Omega throws him one of the bats. Moxley picks it up. The two close in on each other until PAC blasts Omega with a steel chair shot from behind.

He leaves.

Moxley does as well.

Omega is still down selling as we head to another commercial break.

MAIN EVENT

Dustin Rhodes & Hangman Page vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho

We’re back from the break and we hear Dustin Rhodes’ theme song hit the house speakers inside Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. The fans erupt.

Dustin is wearing his fancy robe with half of his face painted red-and-black and the other half un-painted. The same look he had for his epic AEW debut match against Cody Rhodes.

Out next is his tag-team partner for tonight, “Hangman” Adam Page. Pyro goes off for his ring entrance. The announcers do their best job putting over Page as he makes his way to the squared circle.

Their opponents for tonight make their entrance now, as out comes Sammy Guevara. Jim Ross compares Guevara to The Diaz Brothers — Nick and Nate — of UFC/MMA fame.

Finally, the theme music for the AEW World Champion and leader of “The Inner Circle,” which includes Guevara — Chris Jericho — hits and out he comes accompanied by Bellator MMA Heavyweight and AEW star Jake Hager. Jericho gets pyro, fire and the works for his main event ring entrance.

Jericho joins Guevara at ringside and the two talk with Hager briefly. The trio circles the ring before Jericho and Guevara finally hop up on the ring apron. The music fades down and the crowd reaction picks up as the referee keeps the teams in their respective corners.

The bell sounds and here we go with our main event of week two of AEW Dynamite here at Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara start things off for their respective teams. Before anything happens, however, Jericho and Guevara high-five each other and switch places.

Dustin immediately goes to work on Jericho as the action quickly spills out to the ringside area on the floor outside the squared-circle. Dustin beats down Jericho and throws him over the barricade into the front row. Guevara comes flying off the apron towards Dustin, however Dustin catches him with an uppercut.

The action continues in the ring with Dustin and Guevara seemingly the legal men. Dustin tags in Hangman Page. The two execute a quick-double-team spot before Dustin exits the ring and Page picks up where he left off, taking it to Guevara in the ring. Page with a big fall-away slam / blockbuster suplex. He flies out of the ring and splashes onto Jericho on the floor.

Hangman Page re-enters the ring and does a big muscle/strength spot, slamming Guevara over his head and onto the mat with authority. He tags Dustin back in. Dustin drops to his knees and blasts Guevara with a shovel uppercut. He whips him into the corner hard and puts the boots to him.

Guevara pancakes Hangman Page over the top turnbuckle after getting him up on his shoulders and launching off the top rope. The crowd exlodes as Jim Ross takes us to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the action still ongoing in the ring. Jericho crawls to tag Guevara, who quickly runs in and stops Hangman Page from doing the same. He knocks Dustin off the ring apron and immediately goes to work on Page.

As soon as Page shows signs of life, Guevara tags Jericho in to get a fresh guy on him and keep him isolated in the ring and away from the fresher Dustin Rhodes. Jericho now taunting Hangman, slapping him in the face with open hands. Page starts blasting him back with punches but walks into a big clothesline.

Jericho goes for the Lionsault but Page gets the knees up. Both guys crawl to their corners. Again, Guevara gets tagged in and goes over and stops Page from doing the same. Out of nowhere, however, Page hits the Discus Lariat on Guevara. Both guys are down now and again are crawling to their respective corners to make tags.

This time, Page tags in Dustin, who runs in and goes to work on Guevara before he can do the same. Dustin takes the hot tag and is all over the place. He takes out Guevara and even Jericho, who briefly enters the picture. Dustin hits a double cross-body splash on Jericho and Guevara.

As the smoke clears, Dustin low-bridges the top rope, which sends Guevara out on his own momentum to the floor. Page with a crazy splash onto Guevara on the floor. He gets up, however, right into a big blast from Jake Hager. He is down and out now.

Back in the ring, Dustin is working on Jericho, setting him up for the Curtain Call in the corner. Guevara hits the ring but walks into a powerslam from “The Natural.” He points at Jericho for a Curtain Call kick but as the referee was distracted by Guevara, who held onto his shirt, Hager hits the ring and blasts Dustin. This sets up Jericho for his Judas Effect spinning elbow. 1-2-3. Jericho and Guevara win.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

After The Match: The Inner Circle Attacks

After the match, Hager and Hangman Page go at it outside the ring. Jericho and Guevara double-team Dustin inside the ring.

Out of nowhere the lights go out inside Agganis Arena.

When they come back on, Cody is in the ring. The crowd explodes. He takes out Guevara. Now he and Jericho stare each other down as the fans chant “Cody! Cody! Cody!”

From behind, Santana and Ortiz, the other members of The Inner Circle, attack Cody from behind. The numbers game is once again too much now as The Inner Circle reign supreme inside the squared circle.

Finally, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) runs down to the ring with a steel chair. The Inner Circle holds Cody’s arms so he is wide open for a chair shot from MJF.

Instead, MJF takes out The Inner Circle members with the chair as the crowd explodes with cheers. They break out into “MJF! MJF! MJF!” chants now. Jericho hits MJF with a Codebreaker as soon as he turns around.

Now The Inner Circle numbers game is the story inside the ring again. Nick and Matt Jackson — The Young Bucks — hit the ring now and they are flying all over the place taking out the various members of The Inner Circle.

As all of The Inner Circle members battle things out with Cody, The Young Bucks and MJF, we see Chris Jericho retreating up the ramp with his AEW World’s Heavyweight Championship. He throws the ring bell into the ring and in cocky fashion poses with the title on the ramp.

In the ring we see Dustin, Cody and The Young Bucks standing as Jericho turns around into Darby Allin, who comes running at him with a full head of steam. Allin takes out Jericho and is now beating him down with a skateboard as the fans in attendance in Boston keep getting louder and louder as the closing moments of the sophomore episode of AEW Dynamite plays out.

Allin rolls into the ring with the baby faces while Jericho yells and complains with blood coming out of his mouth as he and The Inner Circle retreat up the ramp.

Jericho grabs a microphone and tells everyone that they don’t know who they are dealing with. He says they are The Inner Circle and they are taking over. He says next week in Philadelphia will be Darby Allin’s funeral. He calls him a “b*tch” and drops the mic.

The baby faces embrace in the ring as J.R. tells us “Goodnight!”

That does it for the sophomore episode of AEW Dynamite from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

