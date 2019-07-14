AEW Fight For The Fallen Results – July 13, 2019

THE BUY IN

The pre-show opened with a video pushing the All In PPV on 8/31.

Alex Marvez and Excalibur are your announcers. They discussed some of the top matches for the event tonight.

Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss

The crowd booed the hell out of the Librarians. Sonny Kiss came out with several cheerleaders and the mascot of the Jaguars, dancing with them.

They did some back and forth comedy early. Kiss was the easy favorite here. Avalon had some really great facial expressions.

Avalon took control but Kiss reversed a suplex for a two count. Avalon got to his feet and nailed a dropkick for a two count. Kiss was tossed to the outside. Bates grabbed him and shoved him back in the ring, which didn’t make Avalon happy as he expected her to work over Kiss while Avalon distracted the referee.

Kiss made a comeback with a nice suplex and a bicycle kick, followed by a kick to the face. He twerked and then hit a moonsault for a two count. Bates got on the apron, allowing Avalon to roll Kiss up for a two count. Avalon nailed an enziguri but missed a moonsault off the ropes. The crowd chanted, “Reading sucks!”

Kiss came off the ropes and nailed a split legdrop for the pin.

Your winner, Sonny Kiss!

Kiss was emotional over winning his first AEW match.

A good opener. The Librarians are a good undercard act and fit that role perfectly. Kiss showed a ton of athleticism and charisma here and I can’t see how he didn’t win over anyone who was on the fence.

Jenn Decker interviewed Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Cody said that when they decided to come to Jacksonville, they would donate the proceeds of this show to the victims of gun violence. They were asked how they hoped to control the pacing of the Young Bucks tonight Cody said that you probably can’t control their pace but the Bucks having zero expectations of facing Cody and Dustin tonight is a mistake. They asked what happens when they grab a body part. The Rhodes are old school. Dustin said he was going to slam them until their souls leave their bodies. He said that they were only as good as the Rhodes family were going to let them be.

Cody was asked about the attack at Fyterfest. He said that if he wasn’t 100%, he wouldn’t be there. He said that there’s a satisfaction in beating someone you don’t like, but there’s a greatest satisfaction in showing that are the best and tonight, the Brotherhood will show that to the Bucks.

Bea Priestley & Shoko Nakajima vs. Britt Baker & Riho.

Nakajima was wearing the Tokyo Joshi Championship. Priestley wore the World of STARDOM Championship. Nakajima and Baker started out. They talked about Nakajima’s love of monster movies and how she compares herself to Anguirus, a big Godzilla ally. Shout out to everyone at the G-Fest in Chicago this weekend, by the way. She kept avoiding Baker and keeping her off-balance before taking her down with a shoulderblock.

Priestley tagged in for the first time and sent Baker into the turnbuckles. Baker avoided her and rolled her up for a two count. Baker tried to tag out to the wrong partner. Whoops! Riho finally tagged in but was almost immediately caught and slammed by Priestley. Riho’s arm was stomped upon and she then had her arm wrenched in an armbar. Riho made it to the ropes. Nakajima tagged in and continued the assault on Riho’s arm. Priestley tagged back and in and drilled Riho with big right forearms. Priestley and Nakajima worked over Riho. Britt tried to help but was held back by the referee, allowing Riho to be worked over and beaten down.

Nakajima drilled Riho’s head into the mat over and over. Riho came back with a backdrop. Baker tagged in and drilled Nakajima over the back. Nakajima reversed a suplex attempt into a neckbreaker. Nakajima went to the top and nailed a missile dropkick, but sent Baker into her own corner. Riho tagged in and began cleaning house. Riho worked over Nakajima and nailed Priestley outside on the apron. Riho nailed a 619 on Nakajoma and attempted a Northern Lights suplex. Riho went for another 619 but Priestley kicked her in the face.

Everyone battled. It settled down into Baker and Priestley finally facing off. The crowd popped for this. They went back and forth drilling each other before brawling in the center of the ring. Baker went for a Fisherman’s suplex but Priestley avoided it. They battled into the corner. Priestley nailed a springboard into a knee strike for a two count. It didn’t look pretty but as they say, it was effective. Baker nailed a superkick and a butterfly suplex for a two count. They all turned on the athleticism with lots of hot action and a few dives.

Baker caught Priestley with a DDT off the ropes and Riho covered her for a two count. Nakajima drilled Riho with a running forearm but was caught with a knee strike and a Northern Lights suplex that would have made Hiroshi Hase for a two count. Lots of near falls. Nakajima missed a big senton off the top but Nakajima scored the pin with a rana into a pinning combination.

Your winners, Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima!

A very good tag team match where everyone had their moment to shine. Athletically, it was a very good match and if the idea is to build the women as the modern day version of the old WCW Cruiserweight division, this was a great sampling of that.

Priestley and Baker got into it briefly after the match.

The closed caption for the commentary came on halfway through the match and hasn’t disappeared.

Backstage, Jenn Decker interviewed Kip Sabian. He said he didn’t come here to collect checks and watch what is happening. He said that he likes Adam Page outside the ring but as a member of the Elite, he’s getting preferential treatment. Page seems to be forgetting who Sabian is coming into their match. He’s just talking about Chris Jericho instead of Sabian. He said that after he beats Page, if Page wins the AEW title, he’ll be the first in line for a title shot. He warmed Page to bring the best he has tonight because that’s what he’s going to be doing.

They did the big introduction for Jim Ross. He joined Alex Marvez and Excalibur to discuss the main event matches tonight. This was a WAY better pre-game show than Fyterfest was.

AEW FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN

Darby Allin & Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc vs. MJF & Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears.

Shawn Spears is calling himself the Chairman.

There was no explanation as to why Cody’s pal MJF was teaming with Spears, so we will see if it comes up over the course of the match.

MJF and Janela started off. Havoc tagged in and controlled MJF’s arm and bit at his fingers. Havoc snapmared MJF and controlled him on the mat. Guevara tagged in but was caught by Janela with a German suplex into the bottom turnbuckle. The crowd chanted for Joey. Havoc attacked Guevara from behind. Spears and Allin faced off. The crowd was into Allin getting into the ring, due to the story that Allin’s moment with Cody was ruined by Spears. Spears, of course, tagged back out.

Darby, who had his ribs taped up, looks strong with a cool looking springboard armdrag on Guevara. Janela tagged in and worked over Guevara. MJF cut him off and snapped him over the top, then drilled Janela to the floor with a big forearm smash. Spears tossed Janela into the ring and kicked the hell out of him in the corner. Janela was trapped in the corner, where Guevara raked him in the eyes and locked on a side chinlock. MJF finally had enough of Spears and gave him the double bird. Spears went after him but Janela nailed him with a big elbow smash. Havoc worked over each of them, nailing a DVDR on MJF onto Spears.

Havoc nailed a superplex off the ropes on Guevara, standing on MJF’s back, for a two count. Allin tagged himself in but was nailed by Guevara with a leaping knee. Guevara drilled Allin over his knee but it was broken up. Everyone battled. Havoc nailed the Acid Rainmaker but Guevara caught him with a Codebreaker. Guevara nailed some dives to the outside that got nice reactions. He caught Allin with a standing Spanish Fly for a two count. The crowd chanted, “AEW.” Janela cut off Guevara on the ropes and nailed a DVDR on the apron.

Spears tagged himself back in and went after Allin’s bad ribs. He nailed a DVDR and scored the pin.

Your winners, Shawn Spears & MJF & Sammy Guevara!

They showed a replay of all the big spots of the match. There was a lot going on here. Allin looked the most impressive and MJF is a star.

They showed Shad Khan and Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars watching the show. They then showed Private Party, noting they are scouting the competition. They then showed Alex DeBailey from CEO Gaming in the crowd and as a comedy spot, they had Atlas Security’s Joe toss them out of the building.

They aired a video feature on Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie with the story of Brandi having self-doubts in her career and questioning whether she can compete in a high pressure situation. They tried to make Brandi out to be this sympathetic babyface.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie.

Just as the bell rang, out came Awesome Kong. So much for Brandi being the sympathetic babyface! Rhodes tried to nail Allie, who ducked it and took control early. Allie nailed a back senton splash for a two count. Allie brought her into the corner and nailed a big chop before looking at Kong. Allie came off the ropes with a high cross bodyblock for a two count. Rhodes was nailed with a kick. Allie went to the floor to confront Kong. They had a staredown before Allie went to return to the ring, only to be nailed by Brandi with a kick through the ropes.

Brandi poured a bottle of water on Allie to mock her, then slammed her into the apron. Allie made a comeback with the shots in the corner. Brandi nailed a kick to the jaw for a two count. Allie made a comeback but Kong grabbed her leg. Brandi nailed her from behind and scored a two count. Brandi nailed a neckbreaker. Allie came back with a series of offensive maneuvers, hitting a big forearm as she dove in the corner. Allie nailed a bulldog for a two count.

Rhodes kicked off Allie in the corner. Rhodes caught her with a snap suplex for a two count. Allie nailed a superkick and a running DVDR but when she made the cover, Kong pulled Rhodes to the ropes. Allie argued with Kong. Brandi grabbed her for a small package for a two count. Allie locked in a Dragon Sleeper. Brandi tapped but Kong had distracted the referee. Allie let the move go and argued with Kong and the referee. Brandi raked her in face and nailed a spear for the pin.

Your winner, Brandi Rhodes!

The match was as good as it was going to be.

Kong was going to beat down Brandi but Aja Kong’s music played and out she came. They faced off. Brandi told Awesome Kong to wait and pulled her from the ring. I am guessing they will be face off on 8/31. The tease for that was very good.

Aja Kong assisted Allie out of the ring.

The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (with Marko Stunt) vs. Jack Evans & Angelico.

Every time I see Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, all I think of is Marvel Comics’ Devil Dinosaur and Moon Boy.

The Dark Order were accompanied by a bunch of minions, called the Creepers. Someone is a Minecraft fan.

The winners here face Best Friends at All Out on 8/31.

Stu Grayson and Angelico started out. Grayson nailed a big Uranage with authority. Jungle Boy tagged in and looked great with his athletic offense. Uno cut him off with a big neckbreaker. Luchasaurus tagged in, so the two big monsters faced off. The crowd chanted for Saurus. Lots of back and forth action. Jungle Boy really shined here. He has ways to go but you could see the glimpses of greatness when he was on offense. He was nailed with a backbreaker on the apron. Grayson nailed a double stomp on the apron for a one count.

The Dark Order worked over Jungle Boy for a long time. He tried to make a tag out but everyone was taken out off the apron. Uno hit a senton off the top for a two count. Jungle Boy finally speared Uno through the ropes and made the hot tag to Luchasaurus. Grayson was worked over with big kicks. Luchasaurus then pulled Evans and Angelico into the ring. They tried to fight him off but he exploded with offense. He chokeslammed Evans over the top onto Angelico on thbe floor.Jungle Boy hit a cool shooting star press to the floor on them.

Luchasaurus nailed a wheelbarrow slam on Grayson but Uno broke it up. He fought off Uno and chokeslammed him. Jungle Boy tagged back in but Angelico and Evans took control of the ring. They nailed a double team stomp on Jungle Boy. Angelico locked in an inverted figure four but Luchasaurus broke it up. Everyone got involved. It came down to Evans nailing a 450 splash on Jungle Boy for a close two count. Angelico went for the Black Tiger Bomb (Bucklebomb) and nailed it on Jungle Boy. He went to the top but Marko Stunt went to the top and nailed a top rope rana. The referee should have called for the DQ but was instead thrown out.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus wiped out Angelico but The Dark Order interfered to break it up. The Dark Order double teamed Boy and Saurus but Boy kicked out of a 450 off the ropes. They worked over Jungle Boy and finally scored the pin.

Your winner, The Dark Order!

At times, this was too much going on at once, but the work ethic was certainly there. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy came out of this looking like stars. The Marko Stunt stuff came off like they were trying to crowbar him in as it wasn’t done in response the heels interfering, but just happened.

The Dark Order vs. Best Friends is official for 8/31.

Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Kip Sabian.

They had a slower pace early on, trying to feel each other out before nailing big shots to the other. It broke down into a back and forth slugfest. It was a good physical match early on. Page picked up Sabian for a Fireman’s Carry and slammed him down to the mat. He picked up Sabian and nailed a Fallaway Slam into a bridge for a two count. They battled to the floor. Some fan got in Sabian’s face giving him grief, so Sabian tried to kiss him on the lips. That was hilarious.

He continued to work over Page and brought him back into the ring. Sabian nailed a big diving foot stomp off the ropes for a two count. My feed died for a minute and when it returned, Page was back in charge, scoring a two count. Sabian came back with a swinging DDT for a two count. Sabian nailed a running kick to the chest for a one count. He nailed another stomp and a knee for another two count. Sabian and Page fired back and forth with chops. Sabian drilled a hammer shot to the face but was killed with a discus lariat.

They battled to the top rope. Sabian fought off a superplex attempt with a headbutt that sent Page to the apron outside the ring. Sabian missed a big stomp onto the apron and was snapped down to the apron by Page back-first. Page went to the top and came off with a big moonsault to the floor. Page began grabbing at his “injured” knee. Page brought Sabian back into the ring for a two count. Page tossed Sabian to the entrance ramp outside. Sabian was almost counted out but returned at the last second to the ring. Page brought him to the top rope. He nailed a swinging neckbreaker off the top but Sabian still kicked up.

Sabian went to the apron and nailed a Dragon Screw Legwhip on Page’s bad knee, despite Page trying to fight him off with big shots. Sabian hit a springboard rana for a two count but Page rolled through. Sabian and Page kept reversing near falls until Page nailed the Deadeye and scored the pin.

Your winner, Adam Page!

As a way to showcase Sabian as someone who can hang with top names, it was a good effort. I expected something less competitive and something that would showcase Page more but bell to bell they told a good story and teased the draw well. I don’t think the majority of the crowd knew who Sabian was, however, which mitigated how invested they were, because no one there believed Page was in danger of losing. That said, both looked good and Page is a stud.

A masked Chris Jericho hit the ring, dressed as one of the Dark Order’s Creepers and attacked Page after the match. He unmasked. Page was busted open around the eye. Jericho nailed him with the Judas Effect and walked out. He still didn’t get a thank you, but the crowd chanted, “Thank you Jericho.”, which obviously didn’t speak well for what the crowd thought of Page vs. Sabian.

SCU’s Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (with Christopher Daniels) vs. The Lucha Brothers.

My power went out momentarily – NYC is having blackouts. So, I apologize but I missed a portion of this match. Kazarian was working Fenix when I picked up the feed. Sky and Kazarian tagged in and out, working over Fenix. Fenix finally escaped a Kazarian charge and nailed a spinkick to Kazarian. He hit a Pele kick on Kazarian and tagged out to Pentagon. Pentagon nailed a Slingblade on Kazarain and wiped out Sky. but was caught from the side. The Lucha Brothers nailed kicks on Sky.

They sent Kazarian into the corner, where he collapsed, then put Sky into the Tree of Woe. They did a monkeyflip into a senton for a two count on Sky. Fenix leapt to the floor, nailing Kazarian, who was against the guard rail. Pentagon scored a two count on Sky. Kazarian returned to the fray but Pentagon nailed kicks and chops. SCU nailed a double team stomp off the ropes into a Tomakaze. Fenix made the save. Sky nailed a cutter on the apron on Fenix. Kazarian nailed a running dropkick on Pentagon, then placed Fenix on the ropes. Fenix fought him off but Sky attacked with shots to the mid-section . They nailed a double team elevated DDT for a two count. The crowd chanted “AEW.”

Pentagon returned to the fray but was caught with a DDT. He began kicking everyone in sight, saving Fenix. Fenix walked the ropes and nailed a stomp on Kazarian on the apron. Pentagon nailed a Canadian Destroyer for a close two count. They nailed a double team package piledriver/double stomp on Sky and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Lucha Brothers!

The work I saw was very entertaining. If you wanted big spots and athletics, you got it here.

The Lucha Brothers got a ladder from under the ring and ran it into Christopher Daniels as he was checking his partners after the match. They set the ladder up and demanded a microphone. Pentagon said they were the best tag team on the planet and called out The Young Bucks. Fenix challenged them to a ladder match for All Out. What’s going to be at the top of the ladder? They didn’t say.

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA.

They had some nice back and forth wrestling early on. This is the first time they’ve ever wrestled. CIMA tied up Omega on the mat but Omega made it to the rope. They plugged Omega would be wrestling in Mexico for the first time at Triplemania. CIMA was sent to the floor. Omega set up for a dive but CIMA hit the ring and cut him off. CIMA nailed a DDT for a two count. Omega grabbed at his nose as if he had broken it again. CIMA nailed the Perfectdriver for a two count.

They battled to the corner with Omega gaining control. Omega set him up for an Electric Chair but CIMA turned it into a sunset flip powerbomb off the ropes. CIMA missed a Meteora off the ropes. Omega worked over CIMA’s legs. Omega came back with a snap Dragon suplex. CIMA made a comeback but missed a pescado to the floor. Omega worked him over on the floor. They battled near a table, teasing they were going to drive the other’s knees into it, but instead CIMA nailed a suplex on the floor. CIMA went up to a stage and dove off with a Meteora onto a table. That looked brutal. The crowd chanted for “AEW.”

Omega was brought back into the ring. CIMA nailed a pair of two Meteoras, including one of the back of the head, for a close two count. CIMA went for another off the ropes but was caught and hit with a bucklebomb and a V-Trigger for a two count. Omega drilled him across the knee and nailed another V-Trigger. He went for the One-winged angel but CIMA slipped out and went for an Air Raid Crash. Omega slipped out but was caught with a big DDT for a two count.

CIMA controlled the ring and scored with more Meteoras. He tried to set up for the Air Raid Crash on the apron and drilled it. That looked brutal. The crowd chanted, “You killed Kenny.” He nailed another for a close fall, but Omega put his leg on the ropes. They began killing each other with back and forth kicks and shots. Omega nailed a V-Trigger and scored a CLOSE two count with Tiger Driver ’98. Omega finally scored the pin with the One-Winged Angel.

Your winner, Kenny Omega!

Man, give me more of that! This was far and away the best thing on the show up to this point and felt like a legitimate main event encounter. Really enjoyable, hard-hitting match. This was better than Omega vs. Jericho in Las Vegas, in my opinion.

Chris Jericho came to the ring and showed the blood of Adam Page on his hand. He said that a thank you from Jacksonville didn’t mean anything to him and crapped all over the city on the mic. He said the entire white trash Riviera in Jacksonville could boo him tonight. He said that a thank you doesn’t mean anything. He’s going to get his thank you one at a time for beating the hell out of every single person in AEW.

Jericho said that if he wasn’t here, all the fans would be searching for bottles for make money tonight. He said the company was legitimatized by him and will be on TNT this October because of him. He said that ever since he learned the winner of the Double or Nothing Battle Royal would face the winner of him vs. Omega. He watched waiting to see what freak would be the winner, making fun of a number of them. They were all eliminated one by one until The Hangman was left.

The crowd chanted for Hangman. Jericho said he was one of the hottest prospects in the world. Every night, he’s been up worrying about that match. If he beats Page, he’s got another notch in the career of the great Chris Jericho, but if he loses, not only is it the beginning of the end of AEW but also Jericho’s illustrious career. If he loses to Page, where does he go from there? He realized he HAS to beat the Hangman. That’s why he attacked him and showed him you can’t trust Chris Jericho.

Jericho said that he will become the AEW Champion and if it wasn’t for him, AEW wouldn’t exist. He said Hangman was a b**ch. Page attacked him. A number of officials, including Jerry Lynn hit the ring to break it up. Jericho shoved Lynn down. They had a pull apart brawl. Jericho was slowly brought to the back. Page had a nasty mark on his face.

Good segment.

The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes.

Cody and Dustin had separate entrances. Nick and Cody started off and they went back and forth. It was friendly until Nick slapped Cody. Cody went for the CrossRhodes but Nick escaped and they faced off. Their brothers hit the ring and all four faced off. Matt was sent out of the ring. The Rhodes brothers worked over Nick. The Bucks gained control on Dustin, then double-teamed Cody. Nick nailed Dustin with an inverted DDT, then hit a moonsault on Cody on the floor, glancingly.

Matt Jackson worked over Cody with right hands in the corner. The Bucks worked over Dustin with a double suplex. They beat him down with body shots. They nailed a double dropkick and pulled Dustin away from his corner, where he attempted to tag out. The beatings continued until Dustin caught Matt with a spinebuster. Nick knocked Cody off the apron and took his place for a tag but Dustin nailed him with a right hand instead. Matt Jackson nailed a big clothesline. Dustin came back with a big bodypress off the top on both Bucks and tagged Cody.

Cody cleaned house and nailed a Dragon Screw legwhip on Nick. Cody nailed a moonsault off the top on Nick, then hit a big dive over the top to the ramp on Matt. He took his weightlifter’s belt off and used it. The Rhodes Brothers controlled Matt. That continued until Cody was backdropped out of the ring onto the entrance ramp. Nick made the tag. The Bucks went for stereo Sharpshooters. The Rhodes boys escaped and worked over the Bucks. Everyone nailed lariats at the same time. The referee began counting them out as the crowd chanted “This is wrestling.”

Dustin nailed a series of snap powerslams on the Bucks. Dustin nailed a senton off the apron on Matt to the floor. Cody dove to Nick. Dustin set up Nick for Shattered Dreams but Matt blind tagged in and nailed a superkick. The Bucks set up for a Meltzer Driver but Cody nailed a Disaster kick on Nick. They nailed a double-team CrossRhodes on Matt but Nick dove it and broke it up. Dustin and Matt battled in the center. Matt was grabbling his right arm. The referee was KO’d. The Rhodes hit powerslams on The Bucks at the same time.

The Bucks were set up for stereo Shattered Dreams and kicked low. They each hit suplexes but the Bucks kicked up at two. The Bucks regained control and Matt scored a two count with a flying elbow at two. They nailed superkicks on Cody for a two count They went to do superkicks on the Rhodes but instead mocked them and did the drop-down uppercuts. Rhodes came back with superkicks on the Bucks. Matt scored a two count with a CrossRhodes. Nick nailed a springboard dive to Dustin on the floor. The Bucks nailed the Meltzer Driver and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Young Bucks!

A good tag match main event. It may have been a little too long for some, but they were obviously trying to put together a long main event. It felt like they lost some of the steam towards the end.

After the match, Dustin helped up Cody. The Bucks didn’t let their hands get raised. The crowd chanted AEW as they all stood in the ring. Matt said that it got a little competitive out there and for weeks, they’ve sort of been making fun of them. He said that he wanted to let them know it was all in the spirit of competition. They’ve been all over the world and wrestled everyone and heard this myth about the Rhodes Brothers. Matt doesn’t watch much of the other product, so he didn’t see it, but damn, they are one of the best tag teams they’ve ever been in the ring with.

Music began playing. Matt said they must be short on time. Members of the roster came to the ring Shad Khan and a giant check to donate $150,000 check for the Victim Assistance Advisory Council. The crowd chanted for AEW. Cody said they wanted to help. He asked that those involved make sure the money is responsibly sources and said it is a donation to the city of Jacksonville. He said he didn’t know if they are still on the air, but you can’t counter-program what AEW is doing. You might be able to do so to him, Nick, Matt or Brandi but not the real, legitimate, love that is the revolution of All Elite Wrestling. Big AEW chant.

Cody said that he had one question. He asked if everyone if they are coming with them when they go to TNT this fall. Big pop. He said that he doesn’t have a signature line, so he passed it off to Kenny Omega. Omega thanked everyone for coming out and supporting a big cause. He said he felt the biggest statement they made today was that were giving back to the community. He thanked the fans for that. He said they were in a conundrum, today would be inappropriate for him to sign off. He said as much as he would like to big everyone good bye and goodnight. He instead said goodnight, BOING! He thanked everyone for staying with them through the heat, for supporting them and asked everyone to drive home safe.

Credit: PWInsider.com