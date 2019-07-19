AEW Fight For The Fallen Viewership And Attendance News

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, B/R Live numbers for Fight for the Fallen were down about 10 to 14 percent from Fyter Fest. The belief is that the drop was due to competition from WWE as well as only a two week gap between shows.

A positive sign was that there were 18,000 new subscriptions for B/R Live that day which executives were said to be pleased with. Meltzer noted that executives “were described as pleasantly caught off-guard by the success of the last two AEW shows and the PPV numbers from the first show, particularly that there has been a significant increase in subs every show.”

TNT executives were in attendance for Fight for the Fallen and were said to have been impressed with the event. Meltzer noted that the executives “came out of it with the idea from the packed crowd, and how over the talent was to that audience that this was more impressive than they had thought.”

The attendance for Fight for the Fallen was just under 5,000 fans. While the event was not completely sold out, it “was more than the capacity it was set up for before the production kills were released.”