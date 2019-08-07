AEW Files Trademark Which Could Be New Show Name

PWInsider.com is reporting that AEW has applied for the trademark AEW Revolution for various merchandise (ring tones, toys, clothing, etc) as well as video streaming and an ongoing TV series. The filing states:

“Live streaming of video pay-per-view events on the internet; communication services, namely, transmitting streamed sound and audio-visual recordings via the internet; streaming of audio material on the internet; streaming of video material on the internet; transmission of information in the audio-visual field; mobile media services in the nature of electronic transmission of entertainment media content; podcasting services; webcasting services; video-on-demand transmission services; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

The initial belief was that Wednesday Night Dynamite would be the name of the TNT show but it’s possible that AEW decided to go with a different name.