AEW Full Gear PPV Buys and AEW – NXT Viewership News

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it’s believed that the AEW Full Gear PPV did around 100,000 buys or slightly less. The number is considered to be disappointing since it was similar to All Out’s buys but Full Gear had several weeks of television to build up the show.

– Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding NXT and AEW viewership:

“Those who have studied the minute-by-minute audiences on Wednesdays have found that when AEW goes to a commercial, that NXT viewership goes up. When AEW’s show ends, NXT gets a huge bump, of somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 viewers. But when NXT goes to a commercial break, there is very little of their audience that goes to AEW.”

Meltzer also commented on AEW being up against NXT: