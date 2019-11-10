AEW Full Gear Results – November 9, 2019

We begin with a video feature of Santana and Ortiz. They talk about growing up in the streets of New York. On the other side of the country we see the Young Bucks living their family and EVP life. They confidently state that they know they are best tag team in the planet. It’s a fantastic juxtaposition of the lifestyle of the two teams. We get comments from Excalibur and Jim Ross.

We get more video footage of the Bucks Wrestling in the ring their father bought for them. Ortiz talks about how everything was handed to the Bucks.

We move on to a video feature on Moxley vs. Omega. It deals very little with their actual issue but more of a personal profile on the men involved. After the segment we get deeper into the personal issue they have.

Full video feature of Cody vs. Jericho

We go live to Baltimore. Your Buy In announcers are Excalibur, Golden Boy and Taz

Bea Priestly vs Dr. Britt Baker

AEW is employing the old WCW ramp. Baker storms the ring and Bea bails. Baker starts off with punches. Priestly bails but nails a Lou Thesz press and a kick. Britt with a takedown and punches on the ground. Britt goes for the Lockjaw but Bea escapes and takes over. Bea to the outside and wraps Baker around the ring post. Bea with a choke on the ropes and an elbow. Surfboard by Priestly, Baker makes the ropes. Britt with a punch and an attempted slam but her back goes out and Priestly with a body scissors. Baker escapes and a double clothesline puts both down. Britt up first and hits clothesline’s and a knee strike. neck breaker for 2 by Baker.

Bea regained control and goes to the ropes. Britt meets her and nails a superplex. Cutter by Britt for 2. Priestly with a roll up for 2. Priestly avoids a clothes line and hits a bridge Suplex for 2. Double stomp off the top by priestly on the apron for 2. Electric chair reversed by Baker. Britt hits a Destroyer for 2. Super kick for 2. Bea avoids the Lockjaw. She can’t avoid the follow up and taps out to the Lockjaw

WINNER: Britt Baker!

Lights go out. It’s Amazing Kong. Baker is gone by this point so Kong assaults Priestly. Kong gives a knife to Brandi and hits a face first power bomb. Kong uses the knife to take a chunk of hair from Priestly.

Excalibur tells us that Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks.

We are live from Baltimore, MD. The pyro is firing on all cylinders and your announcers are Jim Ross and Excalibur. Tony Schiavone is covering Georgia football tonight.

The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz

The Rock n Roll Express are at ringside and offer heartfelt handshakes and best wishes to the Bucks. Santana and Nick lead off. They immediately punch the others partner and now we’ve got all 4 slugging it out. Matt stays in as the legal man and hits a spear and punches. Santana and Ortiz to the outside and the Bucks hit over the top dives. Back in the ring Santana with a chops, eats an armdrag. Bucks with quick tags working on the arm of Santana. Santana is able to get to Ortiz. Quick armdrag by Matt. Referee Knox disallows a foot tag by Ortiz and Santana. Knox misses a tag by Proud and Powerful. All four in the ring, Ortiz with a Boston crab while Santana applies a camel clutch on Nick while Santana has MAtt on his back. Back rake and bodyslam by Ortiz. Splash by Ortiz for 2. Nick avoids a clothesline and tags om Matt. Matt with a double clothesline. Matt doves over the turnbuckle onto Ortiz and then hits a top rope elbow on Santana for 2. Bucks cutting the ring in half. Nick with a diving stomp on Santana. Knee strike by Nick. Nick goes for a roundhouse kick to Ortiz on the outsode but Ortiz moves and Nick kicks the post. Ortiz throws Nick on to the Rock and Roll Express. Morton takes his jacket off, he’s ready to fight. Nick gets pounded in the corner. His shin is in bad shape.

Nick fights off a double superplex but Ortiz and Santana with a double dropkick to Nick’s shin. Dragonscrew by Ortiz. Series of 2 counts by Pride and Powerful. Superkick out of nowhere by Nick, tags in Matt. Matt with the Northern Lights trifecta for 2. Morton and Gibson are leading the cheers. Buckle bomb into a kick by thr Bucks. Nick with a frog splash and Matt with a standing moonsault on Santana for 2. Ortiz rolls Santana into a cutter on Matt for 2. “This is awesome” chant. Proud and Powerful go for the Street Sweeper but Matt reverses it into a belly to belly for 2. Jim Ross asks who the hell the legal man is. Bucks with a power bomb/sling blade combo for 2. Meltzer Driver attempt but Nick can’t maintain the weight on his ankle. Ortiz and Santana force Matt into the corner where Nick tags him. Nick spits his gum at Santana but Santana eats it. Nick with roundhouse kicks and knee strikes to both.. Powerbomb/knee combo by Santana and Ortiz for 2. Proud and Powerful finally connect with the street sweeper for the pin.

WINNERS: Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz)

Santana and Ortiz keep up the attack post match. Sammy Guevara gets involved. This brings out the Rock N’ Roll Express, who were in the first row. Ricky with a Destroyer and a suicide dive to send the Inner Circle headed to the hills. The Bucks and the Rock and Roll Express celebrate.

Hangman Adam Page vs. PAC

Immediate brawl Hangman throws PAC to the outside. PAC to the guard rails. PAC meets Hangman with a kick but Page nails him with a Fallaway slam. Page misses a standing moonsault but is able to get PAC outside and nails a suicide dive. Page with a deadlift suplex for 2. PAC with a kick out of the corner, followed up by 2 more and a running stomp. PAC retains the advantage in the corner, keeps his foot on Page’s throat. Front facelock by PAC, Page gets up but eats a kick in the corner. PAge is still down. PAC with a choke on the ropes, stomps Page in the corner. PAC with a snap mare for 2. Chinlock by PAC. Kneedrop by PAC. Page up with chops but PAC puts him down with a kick and running knee. Side headlock by PAC, Page powers out with forearms. Page charges the corner but eats a kick. PAC goes for a corkscrew off the 2nd rope, but Page gets out of the way. Clothesline and elbow by Page. Lariat by Page, followed by a spinebuster for 2.

They brawl on the apron. Page takes him down with a rock bottom on the apron. Page nails a moonsault to the outside. Pump kick by Page for 2. PAC retreats to avoid the buckshot lariat, Page followed him and PAC meets him with a brain buster on a chair that was already there. No disqualification called for. PAC rolls back in and wants the ref to count. Page makes it in at 9 and PAC is mad. PAC with a top rope dropkick for 2. PAC with what we’d call Yes Kicks, Page slumps to the ground. PAC with a roundhouse kick. PAC to the top but Page shoes him off. Fallaway slam off the top by Page. Page goes for the Buckshot but PAC meets him with a superkick. Page answers with a powerbomb. Page goes for the Deadeye but PAC reverses into the Brutalizer. Page reaches the ropes. PAC misses the Falcon Arrow. Page moves into the Deadeye for the pin.

WINNER: Hangman Adam Page!

Joey Janela vs Shawn Spears

Janela charges and hits elbows and chops, Spears retreats. Blanchard distracts Janela but it doesn’t work as he hits a hurancanrana. Spears to the outside. Janela goes for a dive but Spears catches him with a powerslam on the outside. Spears throws him back in and hits chops in the corner, Janela’s chest is beet red. Janela fires back with chops of his own. Spears whips him hard into the corner. Spears takes him outsofr and hits a slam on to the apron. Spears brings it back inside with a chinlock. Janela tries a comeback but Spears dispatches him to the outside. Spears goes amd gets him. More chops by Spears. Spears uses the tag rope to tie Janelas hair to the corner. Janela misses a dropkick after freeing himself and Spears hits a sharpshooter. Referee Earl Hebner does NOT call for the bell this time. Janela gets to the ropes and hits a superkick on the rebound. They exchange punches. Janela lays in kicks in the corner. Running knee in the corner by Janela. Spears rolls out and Janela hit a senton to the outside off the top rope. Janela goes to the top but Spears meets him and nails a belly to belly off the top rope. Janela sidesteps and hits a suicida. Takes Spears back in and hits a spear for 2. Janela with stomps, Blanchard gets on the apron. Janela to the top but the distraction allows Spears to meet him. Back breaker in the top turnm buckle by Spears. Spears removes a top turn buckle pad. While Hebner is fixing it, Spears and Blanchard hit a spike piledriver. Spears nails a C4 for the pin.

WINNER: Shawn Spears!

Golden Boy interviews Kip Sabian, who talks about his new alliance with Penelope Ford.

Back in the arena, Joey Janela gets a nice ovation from Baltimore as he exits the ring.

AEW World Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers

Keeping up with this will be impossible. Justiin Roberts introduces referee Rick Knox. Quen locks up with Kaz, Kaz with a takedown and front facelock into a headlock. Quen with a legsweep, Kaz back to his feet. Fenix blind tags Quen, Kaz with a quick rollup for 2. Fenix with a kick to Kaz and then a kick to Sky on the outside. All 6 are now involved. Superkick by Fenix on KAz for 2. Lucha Bros work their rana into a codebreaker combo. Kaz with an elbow to fight out. Sky gets taken out so Kaz tags in Kassidy. Kassidy hts a bulldog into a legdrop for a 2 count. Private Party hits a camel clutch/double stomp combination for 2. Doomsday dropkick by the Lucha Bros on Quen. Press slam into a superkick for 2 by the Lucha Bros. Pentagon with a back stabber on Quen for 2. Kassidy gets nailed on the outside. Quen reverses a backdrop into a dropkick and tags in Sky. Sky comes in on fire with a springboard cutter into a dragon sleeper. Referee has lost control. KAz hits an outside rana on Fenix. Everyone not hurt hits an over the top dive on the pile to the outside, with Fenix in particular hitting a corkscrew moonsault. Back in the ring, Fenix hits a bodypress for 2 on Sky. Kaz with a blind tag, Sky elevates Kaz into a swinging DDT for Fenix for 2. Private Party in there now, Quen with his high elevation shooting star for 2. They get blocked from hitting Gin & Juice. Kazarian and Sky with SCULater for the pin

WINNERS: SCU (retain AEW World Tag Team Title)

Lucha Bros attack SCU with chairs. Lights go out, a second Pentagon is in the ring. He takes out the Pentagon and unmasks to reveal Christopher Daniels. SCU celebrates in the ring.

AEW World Women’s World Title: Riho vs Emi Sakura

Sakura gains immediate control with power. Riho bridges out of a pin attempt. Dropkicks by Sakura followed by a stomp. Chop and a charge by Sakura, Riho with a backdrop to the apron, Sakura forearms her to the outside. Sakura looks like she’s going for a moonsault but Riho blocks her. Tied up, Sakura falls victim to a double stomp on the apron. Riho gets ger back in the ring, hits acharge for 2 and applied a single leg Boston Crab. Sakura reaches gthe ropes. SAkyra hits a reverse CrossRhodes and follows up with a cross bodyblock into the corner. Sakura with a surfboard. Kicks by Sakura. Riho gets behind and pushes Sakura into the ropes and nails a 619 for 2. Tilt a whirl backbreaker by Sakura. Another backbreaker followed by a Vader Bomb Stomp and elbow for 2. Sitting power bomb by Sakura, Riho immediately hits a double stomp out of desperation. The two exchange punches and Riho gets he edge. Sakura counters with a kick and chop. Northern Lights by Riho for 2. Sakura aboids a running knee but Rhio counters with a double stomp. Riho goes to the top and hits a double stomp off the top for 2. Sakura grabs Riho’s leg and hits a snap belly to back for 2. An amazing series of moves ensues, way too fast to describe. Sakura seemed to get a 3 count but the ref only said 2. Amidst all this, Riho hit a hip roll and rollup for the pin.

WINNER: Riho (retains AEW World Women’s Title)

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs Cody

Your judges are Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko and The Great Muta. MJF is out with Cody, Excalibur explains that MJF is the chosen cornerman. Le Champion is out with his designated cornerman Jake Hager.

Jericho retreats at the bell. Jericho stalls. Lockup, armtwist by Cody, Jericho reverses into a hammerlock, Cody gets to the ropes for a break. Collar and elbow into the corner, Jericho with a slap and bails the ring. Back I the ring, Cody slaps on a headlock. Jericho nails a shoulderblock and some chops. Cody drops and hits and uppercut, Jericho bails and confronts Malenko. Jericho back in and gets behind Cody, Cody reverses and Jericho regains the edge. Series of hammerlock reversals. Cody forces Jericho to bail and hits a suicida. Cody hits a dropkick and then works over Jericho’s right arm. Cody’s taking his time with an armbar. Cody stomps the arm. Powerslam by Cody for 2. Clothesline over the top by Cody. Cody attempts a dive, Jericho ducks and Cody lands facefirst on the ramp, busting open Cody’s eye. Jericho sits in a chair and relaxes. Jericho punches the cut, he’s looking for a doctor stoppage. Cody knocked outside, the doctor is checking. Jericho drops Cody stomach first on the top rope. More punches by Jericho. Cody fires back but Jericho nails a hard knee for a 1 count. Jericho with chops and shoulderblocks in the corner. Jericho misses a charge, Cody to the top and completely misses a moonsault, Jericho gets a 2. Jericho with a headlock, Cody punches out of it but Jericho hits an abdominal stretch.

Jericho with elbows to Cody, Cody escapes the stretch with a hiptoss. Dropkick by Jericho for 2. Reverse chinlock by Jericho. Jericho gets him down, misses a Lionsault and Cody gets a 2. Cody fires up and nails Jericho with punches in the corner. Disaster kick while Jericho is on the apron, Jericho falls to the floor. Kick and knees to Cody’s midsection. Jericho slams Cody’s back into the post. Jericho mouths off to Mama Rhodes and she slaps him, this fires Cody up. Cody hits an Alabama Slam. Figure four by Cody, Jericho reverses. In the ropes, Hager punches Cody. Referee Aubrey Edwards ejects Hager from ringside. Hager beats up MJF before he leaves. With Edwards tending to the outside, Jericho nails Cody with the title belt and gets a 2 count. Judas Effect reversed into a Crossrhodes for 2. That is a nasty cut Cody has. Both guys fire punches and Cody channels the Dream in his sequence. Jericho turns a attempted Disaster kick into a Codebreaker for 2.

Stomps by Jericho, followed up with a kneelift. Jericho takes off his weight belt and whips Cody HARD. Edwards is letting a lot go. Cody hits a superkick and tries a hurancanrana off the top but Jericho drops him into the Walls. Cody struggles but reaches the ropes. Jericho attacks the cut. Cody with a small package for 2. Jericho applies a perfect Liontamer. MJF throws in the towel and Edwards calls for the bell.

WINNER: Chris Jericho (Retains AEW World Title)

At the top of the ramp, Le Champion celebrates with a little bit of the bubbly alongside the Inner Circle. In the ring, MJF is seemingly in tears. Cody doesn’t understand what happened. MJF nails a low blow and stands over a beaten Cody. The crowd is letting MJF know what they think of him. Fans are throwing garbage and beer on him as he leaves. This is legit hated.

Card is officially over. Lights out.

Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley

They go nose to nose upon entrance. Slugfest to start off. Omega with a high boot. Moxley with an elbow off of an omega charge. Moxley to the outside immediately looking for weapons. Aluminum garage can. Mox goes for the Paradigm Shift. Omega tackles him out of the ring and over the barricade. Omega hits a running knee over the barrier. They’re fighting in the crowd. Omega with a double stomp off the first section of fans. Omega grabs a beer and smashes Mox with it. Mox turns the tide. Throws omega back over the rail and hits a suplex

Moxley pulls out his barbed wire bat and jabs Omega with the stomach. Moxley connects with 3 swings to the back and Omega is bleeding out of his back. Moxley pushes the bat further into Omegas back. Omega stops him from raking his face. Omega attempts a German Suplex but Moxley rakes Omegas arm. Omega hits a pile driver and grabs a table. Omega brings out the barb wire broom. Omega sweeps Moxleys back with the broom. Moxley’s back is bleeding badly. Omega drops Moxley’s face 3x into the broom. 2 count by Omega

Omega hits a moonsault holding a trash can for 2. Here comes a board with mousetraps glued to it. Moxley is bleeding pretty badly. Moxley hits a Suplex on to the mousetraps. Moxley brings a huge chain into the ring. Sidewalk slam onto the chain for a 2 count. Neck breaker on the chain by Moxley for 2. Moxley wraps the chain around Omegas face. Crossface forearms by Moxley. Rock bottom by Moxley. Moxley has an ice pick. He goes to stab omega but omega moves and Moxley impales the turnbuckle pad. Chain wrapped around Omegas neck. Snap dragon suplex by Omega. A second. Moxley bites out of a 3rd but Omega eventually connects

Omega hangs Moxley with the chain over the rope. Omega connects on a dive to the outside through the table that was set up. Omega has a bag that I’m betting is full of thumb tacks. Nope it’s broken glass. Omega cuts Moxley’s hand with it. Omega Spreads glass over the ring and hits a spine buster

Omega drags him through the glass and applies a sharp shooter. Moxley gets to the ropes, climbs them, forcing Omega to lose his grip. Omega shoves glass into Moxleys mouth and hits a v trigger. Mox crawls away and Omega meets him on the ramp and stabs his head with a screwdriver

Omega calls the Elite for something. The Bucks and Page bring out a spider-web made of barbed wire. After a tease Moxley suplexes Omega on it but they both go on it. This was off the ramp so it was a good 5-6 foot drop

V Trigger by Omega through a spotlight. Both men are down. Referee Paul Turner is asking the Bucks to stop it. Moxley emerges first. Omega chases him back to the ring. Quick Paradigm Shift on the glass in the ring for 2.

Moxley uses a knife and cuts the ties off the ring apron, essentially taking the ring apart. The wood is exposed. Mox tried a piledriver but Omega backdropped him. Omega reverses a DDT attempt and hits one for 2. Omega missed a Phoenix Splash on the wood. Moxley covers for 2. Paradigm Shift by Moxley for the pin. Mercifully, this is over

WINNER: Jon Moxley

The Young Bucks check on Omega. Moxley kisses his baseball bat as we go off the air.

