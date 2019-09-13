AEW Letting Fans Decide, Don Callis Talks About Impact Wrestling

– All Elite Wrestling is letting fans decide the final tag team for the upcoming tournament to crown the first AEW Tag Team Champions.

Which team should take the final spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament? Voting ends Sat, Sept 14th at 11:59pm ET — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2019

– During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Impact Wrestling co-executive vice president Don Callis talked about rumors regarding Impact possibly closing down:

“It’s funny how a lot of the rumors over the last year and half have been like, ‘Oh, they’re not gonna last! They’re not gonna last!’ This deal gets announced, all of a sudden, I saw a rumor that we were buying Ring Of Honor. It’s funny how one event like this can completely change people’s perception. Now we’re buying everything. I’ll take that over the other option.”