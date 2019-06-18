AEW Not Allowing Jon Moxley To Wrestle NJPW Dates In US

AEW is not allowing Jon Moxley and other AEW stars like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to work G1 Climax 29 matches in the United States. Since NJPW’s show in Dallas is only A Block matches, Moxley will be participating in the B Block matches in Japan. It’s possible that things could change if AEW and NJPW are able to develop a working relationship.

Jon Moxley to miss G1 Climax Press Conference and Opening Day, will join tour July 13 in Tokyo.https://t.co/GYmfZp3RPE#njpw #g129 pic.twitter.com/m5VA3zbRj2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 18, 2019