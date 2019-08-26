AEW Officially Signs Legendary Wrestling Announcer

All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today:

AEW SIGNS VETERAN COMMENTATOR TONY SCHIAVONE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

August 26, 2019 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today confirmed that it has signed renowned commentator Tony Schiavone to a full-time, multi-year agreement. Schiavone, widely considered to be one of the most important voices in professional wrestling, joins AEW’s television broadcast team of Jim Ross and Excalibur. Schiavone will also serve as a senior producer for AEW events.

In addition to his work with AEW, the versatile Schiavone will continue his role as producer for the University of Georgia Football and Baseball Network, and will call the play-by-play for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple A team, the Gwinnett Stripers.

“Tony ‘The Silver Tongue’ Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe,” said Cody Rhodes, EVP of AEW. “It’s a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there’s ever been. I’m thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let’s welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling.”

All Elite Wrestling

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25 in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on June 29 in Daytona Beach, FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville, and ALL OUT on August 31 in Chicago. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com.