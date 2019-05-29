AEW-Related Sign Confiscated At WWE SmackDown Live

Several fans noted that fan signs were being confiscated at this week’s Smackdown Live. The two most notable signs that were taken said “You aren’t MJF” and “Save us HHH” which appeared on television. It’s believed that the signs were confiscated because they were obstructing the views of people at ringside.

The bald guy in the suit confiscated this sign :( — Althea Peterson (@AltheaTulsa) May 29, 2019