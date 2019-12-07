AEW Star Files Trademark, Sammy Guevara Responds To Critics

– AEW star Joey Janela has filed a trademark for his “Bad Boy” nickname. WWE has recently been referring to Rusev as “the Bad Boy” and Janela noted the following:
You gotta do what, you gotta do 🤷🏻♂️ Sorry @RusevBUL https://t.co/HZ61uEa4Hv
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 6, 2019
EXCLUSIVE: "'Bad Boy Rusev?' Is that what we're supposed to call him?!" @LanaWWE #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/q1a0pLgBco
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2019
– Sammy Guevara has responded to criticism over his shooting star press attempt during this week’s edition of AEW Dyanmite:
*nObOdY wAS tHeRE*
OR Matt moved…
But keep spreading your #fakenews pic.twitter.com/JLilDlVgBf
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 5, 2019
— Russell 🇦🇺 (@RussellDearest) December 5, 2019