AEW Star Suffers A Concussion At Fight For The Fallen

Britt Baker confirmed on social media that she suffered a concussion during the Fight for the Fallen event. It’s believed that a kick from Bea Priestley caused the concussion. Shortly after the kick, Baker ended up going to Shoko Nakajima for a tag instead of her partner Riho.
Here's when Britt Baker suffered her concussion last night at Fight For The Fallen. pic.twitter.com/3kNUAAeCvc
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) July 14, 2019
Dr Britt Baker just did a hot tag for the WRONG partner lmaoooo wow #AEW #FightForTheFallen #AEWFightfortheFallen pic.twitter.com/CrF0XUZ8nX
— Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) July 13, 2019
Hurriedly left the venue to take care of a concussed coworker and checked on her every hour of the night. Next pair is on me Ref Aubrey ♥️ https://t.co/L1t4OT28KE
— Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) July 14, 2019