AEW Star Suffers A Concussion At Fight For The Fallen

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Britt Baker confirmed on social media that she suffered a concussion during the Fight for the Fallen event. It’s believed that a kick from Bea Priestley caused the concussion. Shortly after the kick, Baker ended up going to Shoko Nakajima for a tag instead of her partner Riho.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR