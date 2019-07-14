AEW Star Suffers A Concussion At Fight For The Fallen

Britt Baker confirmed on social media that she suffered a concussion during the Fight for the Fallen event. It’s believed that a kick from Bea Priestley caused the concussion. Shortly after the kick, Baker ended up going to Shoko Nakajima for a tag instead of her partner Riho.

Here's when Britt Baker suffered her concussion last night at Fight For The Fallen. pic.twitter.com/3kNUAAeCvc — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) July 14, 2019

Dr Britt Baker just did a hot tag for the WRONG partner lmaoooo wow #AEW #FightForTheFallen #AEWFightfortheFallen pic.twitter.com/CrF0XUZ8nX — Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) July 13, 2019