AEW Star Suffers Injury Scare

There were reports going around that Rey Fenix suffered a leg injury during a wrestling event on Friday night. However, Taya Valkyrie noted that she spoke to Fenix and the injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

In the third fall, Fenix gave Teddy a superkick, went to pick up Juvy and then fell to the mat clutching his leg. He rolled out of the ring and quickly motioned for help. He was carried to the back (with Teddy following close behind) and Juvy quickly finished the match with Penta — AAMS (@CultIcon) August 24, 2019