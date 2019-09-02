AEW Star Talks About Wrestling War, AEW Commentary Plans

– AEW star Trent Beretta commented on the upcoming “Wednesday Night War” between WWE NXT and AEW:

Make sure to pick a side AEW or WWE and be unreasonably mean on the internet to anyone who’s not on your side it will make you feel good — TRENT? BERETTA (@trentylocks) September 1, 2019

– During the post-AEW All Out media conference, AEW President Tony Khan talked about AEW’s commentary plans:

“It’s not exactly clear. Tony [Schiavone]’s just joined us, and Alex [Goldenboy] is new to us too. Alex is definitely going to be doing Full Gear, Tony will be at the Georgia football game that day, but Tony’s going to be a big part of Wednesdays. And I expect Tony to be with us on Wednesdays, and Goldenboy will be at Full Gear, it’ll be the same commentary team it was tonight on PPV. And then on TV, I think there’s been a huge demand for fans that want to hear Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone call wrestling together again. And Excalibur also brings a lot of knowledge and really intelligent insight into what’s going on in the matches, and I think he’ll be a really good addition to those guys as well. So I expect we’ll mix it up for PPV and TV. And then also, Tony can keep contributing in the studios and a producer and [in] Control Centers.”