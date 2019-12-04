AEW Takes Shots At WWE In New Commercial (Video)

During Tuesday night’s Clippers vs. Blazers NBA game that aired on TNT, a new AEW Dynamite commercial debuted which took shots at the WWE NXT brand. The commercial features quotes from The Wrap, Forbes, and ComicBook.com that praise AEW over NXT. The quotes were actually part of news headlines from the first week of television competition when AEW defeated NXT in viewership by a large margin. The actual headlines read as follows:

ComicBook.com | AEW Dynamite Crushes NXT in Ratings in Opening Week, WWE Releases Statement

Forbes.com | AEW Dynamite Trounces WWE NXT In Week 1 Of Wednesday Ratings War

The Wrap.com | TNT’s ‘All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite’ Debut Buries USA Network’s ‘NXT’ in Ratings

You can check out the commercial below: