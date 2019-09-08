AEW World Title Match For Full Gear Being Changed?

In an interview with IGN.com, Cody Rhodes discussed how his AEW World Title match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear could end up changing:

“This is one of the positive uses of ‘card subject to change.’ I’m coming off a win over Dustin, one of the best of all time, and coming off a win over Shawn Spears, who’s an absolute stud. Those were two huge wins. So me going for the title makes all the sense in the world. But it may not end up being me versus Chris Jericho. Because Chris Jericho still has a title defense before that in Philadelphia. And it may not be me if I take a loss to Sammy Guevara on the premiere episode. I think Chris Jericho is probably going to get through his first title defense, but if he doesn’t we’re going to stick to our word about win/loss records being a deciding factor. It’s really about the data and who has the best record.”

Cody also talked about how another possible singles title:

“There’s a title we’re considering and it’s something people can probably guess since we’re going to be on TV, hint hint, but there are no plans for it at the moment. Right now we revolve around the AEW Championship and in D.C. we’re going to name the first ever AEW Women’s Champion, and that’s such a beautiful belt. I don’t know if people know, up close, that rose gold is layered into it. Brandi, Kenny Omega, and Tony did a great job getting that title. There’s going to be some guidelines laid out for whoever wins that title though,” he laughed. “Some guidelines about how they’re supposed to take care of it.”