Aiden English vs. Luke Harper Update, Randy Orton – Table For Three Video For Tonight, Bring It To The Table

– In an update from earlier, it is Randy Orton that appears on the World Champion Legacy edition of “Table For 3” on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW, not Bob Orton. Above is a clip from the episode, which features Orton talking with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino.

– WWE will be taping another episode of “Bring It To The Table” this week, according to PWInsider. The episode is scheduled to air next Monday on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air. JBL, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg are expected to be on the panel.

– As noted last week, Aiden English confronted Luke Harper in a backstage SmackDown video, likely to set up a match between the two at this week’s SmackDown in Harper’s hometown of Rochester, NY. It’s worth noting that the video has been removed from the WWE website but it remains on their YouTube channel. The feud has continued on social media, as seen below:

It's Monday. You know what that means. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) June 5, 2017

It's Monday. NOBODY cares what that means. — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) June 5, 2017