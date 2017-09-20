Aiden English’s New Theme Song Released, NXT Promo For Tonight, WWE Stock

– As seen above, WWE Music has released Aiden English’s new Bel Canto theme song.

– WWE stock was flat today, closing at $22.52 per share. Today’s high was $22.86 and the low was $22.43.

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE NXT episode with The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. WWE UK’s Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in the main event: