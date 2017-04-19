AJ Lee On What Scares Her (Video), Dolph Ziggler To Recreate Presidential Debate, WWE Stock
– “Crazy Is My Superpower” publisher Penguin Random House posted this video of AJ Lee (AJ Mendez Brooks) talking about things that irrationally scare her – escalators, cats sitting on staircases she’s walking up and incurring the wrath of a shaman.
– WWE stock was up 1.25% today, closing at $21.13 per share. Today’s high was $21.15 and the low was $20.87.
– Dolph Ziggler and comedian Sarah Tiana will reenact a 2016 Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at their House of Comedy shows in Phoenix later this month. Ziggler is also being advertised for a “special presentation” show on April 26th. Ziggler tweeted these details on the gig:
AZ @sarahtiana & myself may do our infamous 2016 debate bit haha APRIL 27-30 @houseofcomedyaz
(& Im doing a bonus show 26th) pic.twitter.com/ksnlAiq3KH
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 19, 2017