AJ Lee Recalls Big E Accidentally Hitting Her During Entrance (Video)

AJ Lee recently did a Q&A with fans while at a book signing and during the Q&A, she was asked about one specific time when she was walking to the ring with Big E and Dolph Ziggler. The incident happened when Big E was stretching his arms back and mistakenly hit her hard in the chest. She noted that she played it up that she was hurt for the week and told Big E her sternum was broken before eventually saying she was fine.

“He’s like the most – also, I can take a lot of pain, so I was just like ‘Whatever,’ – but he’s the most gentle giant, and so, we got the back, and he’s just like ‘Oh my god! Oh my god!’ He was on the verge of tears and was like ‘What can I do? Are you okay?’ and so I thought it would really – you know, to be a really good friend – I was like ‘let me make him feel so bad about this.’”