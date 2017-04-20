AJ Lee Reunites With Big E (Photo), Eva Marie To Compete In Street Fighter 5 Tournament

– Eva Marie has started booking projects outside of the WWE as she is reportedly done with the company. She will be competing in a single-elimination Street Fighter 5 tournament for charity, which will be hosted by ELeague on Friday, April 28th and air on TBS at 10 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. PDT. Marie will be representing American Cancer Society in the tournament.

– Former WWE star AJ Lee recently noted on her Instagram account that she reunited with Big E. She posted this: