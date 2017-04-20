AJ Lee Reunites With Big E (Photo), Eva Marie To Compete In Street Fighter 5 Tournament
– Eva Marie has started booking projects outside of the WWE as she is reportedly done with the company. She will be competing in a single-elimination Street Fighter 5 tournament for charity, which will be hosted by ELeague on Friday, April 28th and air on TBS at 10 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. PDT. Marie will be representing American Cancer Society in the tournament.
– Former WWE star AJ Lee recently noted on her Instagram account that she reunited with Big E. She posted this:
“#CrazyIsMySuperpower Tour Week 3. You just never know what’s gonna happen at these book signings. Last night as I signed my brain baby birthed from my brain womb, I was delighted by the sight of my ACTUAL BABY BOY birthed from my wrestling womb! I was sure he was just going to break my sternum again while demanding the months in child support I owe, but he actually just came to surprise and support me! Like the goddamn marshmallow he is. Thanks @wwebige, I’m the proudest Momma. – AJ”
