AJ Lee Reveals How Much Money CM Punk Made For His Fight At UFC 203 (Video)

Former WWE star AJ Lee continues to make media rounds to promote her new book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules. She recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Jim and Sam Show and during the interview, she discussed CM Punk’s pay for his UFC debut at UFC 203 last September.

“I don’t think it hurt that for one night of working you get a paid a million dollars,” Lee said (h/t to Forbes for the transcription). “He was pretty psyched about that.”

