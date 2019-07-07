AJ Lee Reveals What Upset Her During Her Time In WWE

In an interview with Kristine Leahy on Fair Game, AJ Lee talked about what upset her during her time in WWE.

“Being the person that was kind of riding the fine line of getting in trouble a lot, I was willing to do that and that’s what helped me. I was rare at the time.”

“You didn’t see a girl who was like not wearing her makeup, or not doing her hair, or was wearing clothes that you could find at Target on TV. I got in trouble for that at first. I was told that no one would want to have sex with me. Yes, it’s a title of a chapter in my book — ‘No one wants to have sex with you.’”

“I cried. I cried for so long, and then my hair was immediately dyed lighter. Yeah, it was very demoralizing, but I kind of took it like, ‘Okay. I tried to conform for a minute, but no this isn’t me.’”