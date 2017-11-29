AJ Styles Addresses Retirement Rumors

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that WWE Champion AJ Styles’ current WWE contract would be expiring in early 2019. During a recent interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, TX to promote WWE Survivor Series, Styles hinted at possibly retiring in a “couple years.”

When a fan brought up rumors of Styles retiring after WrestleMania 34, the WWE Champion quickly shot that down. He sent out the following: