— If you recall, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in this year’s WWE Madden tournament. Styles wants a rematch on the Xbox One due to the fact that it’s system he’s more familiar with. The rematch is set to take place on Sunday, September 10th.

— Here are the recent WWE attendance figures, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

9/1 Wichita, KS (WWE Raw – 2,000)

9/2 Kansas City (WWE Raw – 3,800)

9/2 Moline, IL (WWE Smackdown -3,500)