AJ Styles Calls Out Fans That Criticize WWE

In an interview with SportingNews.com, AJ Styles backed up Seth Rollins’ recent comments about WWE critics. Here is what Styles had to say:

“I totally understand where he’s coming from. We’re out there doing trying our best to entertain everyone to the best of our ability. It’s not easy to do that and then you want to be arm-chair quarterbacks. Hindsight sucks. Everybody wants to do that. You can’t do that.”

“If they were so good at what they’ve done, and I know you’ve heard this before, if these guys who want to criticize wrestling were so good at what they do, they’d have a job in the wrestling business. But they don’t. They rely on what someone else has said and whether or not they agree with that. They pick and choose what they like. You can’t do that. Either you enjoy it or you don’t. Regardless, you’re making a show about it weekly, so something must be going right. Somebody is doing something right. We want to entertain. We want to do our best, so it’s aggravating when not only do we know some things don’t go the way that we like, then we have to hear it from somebody else.”