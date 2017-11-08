AJ Styles Celebrates (Video), WWE Survivor Series Theme, Becky Lynch On James Ellsworth

– As noted, the main event of this week’s WWE SmackDown saw AJ Styles become a two-time WWE Champion by defeating Jinder Mahal. Above is post-show video of Styles celebrating the big win.

– The official theme song for WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view is “Greatest Show on Earth” by Kid Rock.

– Becky Lynch tweeted the following on her “Battle of the Sexes” win over James Ellsworth on SmackDown: