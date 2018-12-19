AJ Styles Comments On Potential WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponents

AJ Styles commented on potential opponents for Wrestlemania 35 in an interview with WrestleZone.com:

”You know I’ve never been in the ring with EC3 before so that’ll be fun to see, but there are several that are coming up through NXT I’m sure shortly and there’s a number of them that I could have amazing matches with.”

“It isn’t up to me who I want to steal the show with, it’s up to the fans. Whatever they want, that’s what I wanna give them then I will steal the show with the opponent that they would like me to in the ring with.”