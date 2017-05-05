AJ Styles Comments On Shinsuke Nakamura and Great Balls of Fire (Video)

In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh, AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE. Styles said he doesn’t know when the match will happen but said “at some point, it’s gonna have to happen.”

Styles was also asked about the Great Balls of Fire PPV name. Styles asked if there is really going to be a PPV with that name and said, “WOW. Is there gonna be a piano somewhere?”