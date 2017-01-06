AJ Styles Comments On The Prospect Of Facing Shinsuke Nakamura In WWE

AJ Styles recently spoke with Rock 100.5’s Bailey And Southside in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are the highlights.

On facing Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE: “Well, I can tell you there [are] a lot of people that want to see Nakamura, Shinsuke Nakamura, and myself in the ring. We’ve done it before for a different company, but never in the WWE.” Styles added, “I think something like that is going to happen. It has to.”

On Nakmura being a big fan of Michael Jackson: “He’s a different cat. There’s no doubt about it. He’s a big Michael Jackson fan and you can see that. His performance, everything he does, he’s Michael Jackson, but he’s a heck of an athlete. He’s an MMA guy, he knows his stuff and he will kick your head off. That’s legit. He fought in mixed martial arts, so the guy knows what he’s doing, so he’s kind of a bad dude despite the fact that his stuff is Michael Jackson and that doesn’t come off as very intimidating, but it isn’t a laughing matter when he puts that boot up against your face.”