AJ Styles Comments On WWE Being Politically Correct

AJ Styles recently appeared on the conservative podcast “Louder With Chowder” and here are a few highlights with video clips from David Bixenspan:
(In particular, he cites confusion over the mansplaining/unwanted touching part of the ad, and later says “I don’t know what they’re trying to tell me, what they’re trying to say; I didn’t even know about this ‘toxic’ stuff going on.”)
More: "It’s just like, that’s why…Twitter, I stay on it…not as much as I want. I just don’t enjoy it as much as I used to because you gotta watch out with everything you say, and I just don’t wanna deal with that, you know?"
The rest of the interview doesn’t really touch on politics and/or social issues, for what it’s worth. Just the last few minutes I excerpted here.
As one continuous clip, here’s AJ Styles being introduced to start his interview immediately after a promo for t-shirts like “SOCIALISM IS FOR F*GS” (the last word is said out loud in the voiceover) and “NO UNDOCUMENTED FIREARMS.” (Hat tip to @ryansatin for noticing this part.) pic.twitter.com/F03lemDkNk
