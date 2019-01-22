AJ Styles Comments On WWE Being Politically Correct

AJ Styles recently appeared on the conservative podcast “Louder With Chowder” and here are a few highlights with video clips from David Bixenspan:

(In particular, he cites confusion over the mansplaining/unwanted touching part of the ad, and later says “I don’t know what they’re trying to tell me, what they’re trying to say; I didn’t even know about this ‘toxic’ stuff going on.”) — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) January 22, 2019

More: "It’s just like, that’s why…Twitter, I stay on it…not as much as I want. I just don’t enjoy it as much as I used to because you gotta watch out with everything you say, and I just don’t wanna deal with that, you know?" — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) January 22, 2019

The rest of the interview doesn’t really touch on politics and/or social issues, for what it’s worth. Just the last few minutes I excerpted here. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) January 22, 2019