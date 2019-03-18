AJ Styles Confirms WWE Future, Torrie Wilson – WWE Hall of Fame Defended

– AJ Styles confirmed reports that he signed a new contract with WWE:

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

– During their recent podcast, Edge and Christian commented on Torrie Wilson going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

Edge: “I think it’s cool. I think it’s super cool because I think a lot of that era – and not their fault – I mean, in terms of the writing and the booking has not aged well and that is strictly because of the way it was presented. So I think it’s cool.”

Christian: “Yeah, I think it’s great. I mean, I think she [has] even come out and said it, it was a different time when she was wrestling. And we were witness to the fact that it wasn’t their fault that they were put in bra and panty matches or lingerie [matches]. Whatever the matches were, they were still taking it seriously and out there during the day with Fit Finlay in the ring, training, trying to figure out how they could make these matches the best they could or when they had little time to have a wrestling match. But they were in there every single day. I think that too that era needs to be recognized as well. And she brought other things to the table too that were not even necessarily in the ring, her persona and those sorts of things as well.”