AJ Styles Cuts Promo On Baron Corbin, Emma Shows Fan Support In Australia, Raul Mendoza

– Above is video of WWE United States Champion AJ Styles speaking in Osaka, Japan about his match with Baron Corbin on this coming Tuesday’s SmackDown. AJ says it’s time to show Corbin what the people already know – that when you step in the ring with him, you’re stepping in the ring with the most phenomenal athlete today. AJ says the US Title Open Challenge is usually a reward for hard work but this is no reward for Corbin – this is all about teaching him a lesson.

– WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza turns 26 years old today. The Cruiserweight Classic competitor just wrestled Aleister Black at this week’s NXT TV tapings in a match that should air on October 18th.

– We noted earlier in the week how Emma received a big homecoming pop from the crowd at the WWE live event in Melbourne, Australia. She posted this video of fans outside of the arena after the live event in Sydney, Australia the next night: