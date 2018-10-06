AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan Hype Their Upcoming Title Match At Crown Jewel

As noted, WWE has announced that AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title against Daniel Bryan at the Crown Jewel event on November 2nd, 2018 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Both Bryan and Styles sent out the following to hype their upcoming match:
When one chapter ends, another opens.
I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia, @WWEDanielBryan. #ThePhenomenalvsTheYes#WWECrownJewel
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 6, 2018
Mr Small Package strikes again! Watch out @AJStylesOrg! #MrSmallPackage
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 6, 2018