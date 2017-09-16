AJ Styles Debuts Mask As Part Of His Ring Entrance At WWE Live Event In Japan (Photos)

At today’s WWE live event in Osaka, Japan, AJ Styles returned to the place where he legitimized himself as one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

With the title around his waist, “The Phenomenal One” came out wearing a mask for the first time in WWE.

2017-9-16 #wweosaka Match 6: AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens. Bonus of the "club" (俱楽部) mask that AJ Styles wore to the ring. pic.twitter.com/jjEK3FiWzR — DaMo (@damoisdamo) September 16, 2017

Styles did not wrestle with the mask as he took it off before his United States Championship Match against Kevin Owens. As for the match itself, Styles successfully retained his title against Owens.