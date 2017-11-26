AJ Styles Defeats Jinder Mahal At Starrcade, Dustin Rhodes Brings Back His Old Gimmick, Arn Anderson

– AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Title at the WWE Starrcade live event.

You can check out footage from the finish below:

– Dustin Rhodes defeated Dash Wilder at Starrcade. Rhodes appeared with his “Natural” gimmick from WCW which included his entrance music at the time. After the match, Rhodes gave a speech to the fans.

You can check out footage below:

– Arn Anderson appeared at Saturday night’s WWE Starrcade live event and laid out Dolph Ziggler with a spinebuster. This led to Bobby Roode picking up a win over Ziggler.

You can check out footage below: