AJ Styles Defeats Jinder Mahal At Starrcade, Dustin Rhodes Brings Back His Old Gimmick, Arn Anderson

– AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Title at the WWE Starrcade live event.
You can check out footage from the finish below:
@AnnetteReid24 here’s the ending for you! pic.twitter.com/6TlQ6GiP70
— Randall Beatley (@RandallBeatley) November 26, 2017
– Dustin Rhodes defeated Dash Wilder at Starrcade. Rhodes appeared with his “Natural” gimmick from WCW which included his entrance music at the time. After the match, Rhodes gave a speech to the fans.
You can check out footage below:
Thank you @Goldust pic.twitter.com/f2agAlWNM0
— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) November 26, 2017
– Arn Anderson appeared at Saturday night’s WWE Starrcade live event and laid out Dolph Ziggler with a spinebuster. This led to Bobby Roode picking up a win over Ziggler.
You can check out footage below:
Update: Arn Anderson still has the best damn spinebuster ever #starrcade pic.twitter.com/Wg9uAW1c8I
— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) November 26, 2017