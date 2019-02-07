AJ Styles Denies Injury Report

As previously noted, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that AJ Styles missed WWE live events over the weekend due to suffering from a hernia.
Styles has since denied the report and Meltzer responded to Styles’ denial:
Yeah, about that. I don’t have a hernia. 😐 https://t.co/ilqge7BlZw
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 6, 2019
Reporting in this world is not being based on facts, but who can get the story out first.
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 6, 2019
WWE's Monday injury report listed "hernia" as his injury. If it's "fake," blame the WWE doctor who made the diagnosis. https://t.co/W8o0hf3KP4
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2019