AJ Styles Denies Injury Report

As previously noted, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that AJ Styles missed WWE live events over the weekend due to suffering from a hernia.

Styles has since denied the report and Meltzer responded to Styles’ denial:

Reporting in this world is not being based on facts, but who can get the story out first. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 6, 2019