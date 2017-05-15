AJ Styles Explains Why New WWE Talents Should Do NXT First

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, AJ Styles explained why new WWE talents should go through NXT first:

“I know I didn’t go through NXT. But the learning curve is very steep and you better learn very quickly if you’re able to bypass NXT. I said this to Triple H that they need to go to NXT. There’s so much that goes on to just the camera and the way that it’s directed at you that I didn’t learn anywhere else. They want it done a certain way. Either they throw you into the fire and it’s sink or swim or you go into NXT and learn.” Styles added, “If you knew how quickly I had to learn once I got there, how important things are to the big man. Is it a little stressful? Absolutely. And I couldn’t be asked twice to learn it. It’s one time, that’s it. Luckily I was able to learn very quickly.” Styles said there is a night and day difference between WWE and the indies. You can check out the full interview below: