AJ Styles Fires Back At Fan, Steve Austin – WWE Update

– AJ Styles responded to a fan that criticized him for not mentioning Jim Ross as the greatest announcer in wrestling right now:

Stop acting like you dont know who @JRsBBQ is cause you work in that "universe" where no other company exists. I love @mauroranallo and he should be calling Raw but he's not better then @JRsBBQ or @tonyschiavone24 — El Cono Loco (@Bongiorno215) November 10, 2019

Normally I don’t reply to real morons, but you’ve earned it. @mauroranallo is one of the busiest commentators not only in wrestling, but in sports that people get knocked out. Why do you think that's so? You simple minded idiot. https://t.co/IHO8CkifTX — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 10, 2019

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided the following update regarding Steve Austin doing a podcast for the WWE Network again: