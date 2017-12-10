AJ Styles Gives Advice To Kid Being Bullied

AJ Styles wrote the following in response to a viral video of a kid talking about being bullied:

It appears to me that you go to school with a lot of insecure students. When they look into the mirror, they don’t like what they see. That’s why they choose you to pick on. Stay strong and know that you have friends that have your back, like me. Stay phenomenal kiddo. https://t.co/cNiaEjbY8b

— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 10, 2017