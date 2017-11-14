Video From Triple H’s Return, AJ Styles Has A Message For Brock Lesnar, No Dark Main Event

– As noted, Triple H returned to WWE RAW on this week’s Survivor Series go-home edition and announced himself as the fifth member of the men’s Team RAW for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Team RAW will now feature Team Captain Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe vs. Team SmackDown’s Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Triple H named himself to the team after Jason Jordan was removed following an injury angle at the hands of Bray Wyatt earlier in the show. Above is video from the segment with Triple H, featuring a Pedigree to Jordan.

– There was no dark main event following this week’s RAW in Atlanta due to the closing segment, which saw Braun Strowman powerslam Kane through the ring. For what it’s worth, WWE and the Philips Arena had Braun vs. Roman Reigns in a Street Fight plus Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar advertised locally. You can see videos from the big powerslam angle at this link.

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW to address Sunday’s Survivor Series match and his new opponent, WWE Champion AJ Styles. Styles took to Twitter during RAW and tweeted the following on the match: