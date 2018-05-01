AJ Styles Hypes His Title Defense At WWE Backlash, Bobby Lashley Wants To Remind Fans What He Can Do

– WWE Champion AJ Styles sent out this tweet to hype his upcoming title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view event:
Down but never out.
Fight from wherever I stand.
My hand WILL be raised at #WWEBacklash and the #WWEChampionship will remain… #Phenomenal. @WWE #SDLive
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 1, 2018
– WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman would take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match at the Backlash PPV. Lashley sent out this tweet to reveal his plans to remind fans who he is after being away from the company:
I’ve been gone a long time, people may have forgot what I can do. Time to remind them. #WWEBacklash
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 1, 2018