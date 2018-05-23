AJ Styles Hypes Last Man Standing Match, SmackDown Live Social Media Ratings

– WWE has already announced that AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV event. Styles posted the following to hype the match:

Since November of 2017 I have stood as the @WWE Champion. And whether the match was No DQ, 2 vs. 1, steel cage, triple threat, or a dream… I’ve stood tall. And you better believe I’ll be standing at the end of #MITB. #AndStill #Phenomenal — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 23, 2018

– The social media ratings are in for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. The show pulled in a total of 295,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter, which is up from last week’s show that pulled in a total of 144,000 interactions.