AJ Styles Hypes Last Man Standing Match, SmackDown Live Social Media Ratings

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE has already announced that AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV event. Styles posted the following to hype the match:

– The social media ratings are in for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. The show pulled in a total of 295,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter, which is up from last week’s show that pulled in a total of 144,000 interactions.

