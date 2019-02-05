AJ Styles Injury Update, Major All Elite Wrestling Announcement

– As previously noted, AJ Styles missed WWE live events over the weekend. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Styles is suffering from a hernia. The initial belief was that Styles would be cleared for this week’s Smackdown Live but his status remains up in the air.

– The MGM Grand Hotel tweeted about AEW’s Double or Nothing ticket announcement party. The current speculation is that Kenny Omega, who is now a free agent, will be announced as the promotion’s latest signing.