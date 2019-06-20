AJ Styles Injury Update, WWE’s New UK TV Home

– F4WOnline.com reports that AJ Styles was brought back to WWE television this week because he is expected to be cleared to wrestle again “very soon.” Dave Meltzer noted that Styles ”is at this point expected to be cleared in time to wrestle on the Sumo Hall shows at the end of the month.”

Styles has been out of action for the past month with an apparent AC joint injury.

– WWE has officially joined up with Sky Sports’ rival network BT Sport which ends a 30-year partnership with Sky in the United Kingdom.