AJ Styles & Jinder Mahal Cut Promos On Title Match, The Bellas React To TD Premiere, Enzo Amore

– Above is new video of The Bella Twins reacting to last night’s Total Divas season 7 premiere.

– Champs Sports will bring back their Monday Night Sneaker Watch this coming Monday night with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Fans can follow @champssports on Snapchat to see Enzo take over the account during RAW.

– As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced today that AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will take place on Tuesday’s taped SmackDown from Manchester, England with the title on the line. Below are videos of The Phenomenal One and The Modern Day Maharaja reacting to the news. Jinder says he has billions of people across the world that recognize his greatness and at Tuesday’s SmackDown in England, he will use AJ as a stepping stone before marching to Survivor Series to conquer The Beast as The Beast Master.

Styles says they both got what they wanted – Jinder wanted a piece of him and AJ wanted the WWE Title. Styles says Jinder has only held onto the title because of the two “dingle-berries” attached to his ass, The Singh Brothers, and now it’s time for AJ to kick Jinder’s. AJ says he’s taking everything from Jinder – his legacy and the title. AJ then says he’s going to do something Jinder never could’ve done at Survivor Series – beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.