AJ Styles Named PWI Wrestler Of The Year

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has revealed their full list of 2017 awards. WWE Champion AJ Styles earned Wrestler of the Year for the second year in a row. He joins Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, John Cena and CM Punk as the only wrestlers to do that in consecutive years. Here’s the rest of the awards:
Rookie: Otis Drozovic
Inspirational: Christopher Daniels
Most Improved: Jinder Mahal
Comeback: The Hardys
Woman: Asuka
Feud: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Hated: Jinder Mahal
Popular: AJ Styles
Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (1/4)
Tag Team: Young Bucks