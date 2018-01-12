AJ Styles Named PWI Wrestler Of The Year

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has revealed their full list of 2017 awards. WWE Champion AJ Styles earned Wrestler of the Year for the second year in a row. He joins Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, John Cena and CM Punk as the only wrestlers to do that in consecutive years. Here’s the rest of the awards:

Rookie: Otis Drozovic

Inspirational: Christopher Daniels

Most Improved: Jinder Mahal

Comeback: The Hardys

Woman: Asuka

Feud: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

Hated: Jinder Mahal

Popular: AJ Styles

Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (1/4)

Tag Team: Young Bucks