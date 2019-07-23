AJ Styles On Finn Balor – The OC, Alundra Blaze Throws Shade At Lacey Evans

– In an interview with TheWrap.com, AJ Styles commented on Finn Balor possibly joining The OC:

“I mean, we’ll have to see where he stands,” said Styles. “We’re not exactly liked right now. Does he want to be not liked? I don’t know. I don’t know where it’s going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it’s going to happen.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze wrote the following on Twitter in response to Lacey Evans being critical of the WWE legends: