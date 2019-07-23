AJ Styles On Finn Balor – The OC, Alundra Blaze Throws Shade At Lacey Evans

– In an interview with TheWrap.com, AJ Styles commented on Finn Balor possibly joining The OC:
“I mean, we’ll have to see where he stands,” said Styles. “We’re not exactly liked right now. Does he want to be not liked? I don’t know. I don’t know where it’s going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it’s going to happen.”
– WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze wrote the following on Twitter in response to Lacey Evans being critical of the WWE legends:
You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage https://t.co/DobPScmSvK
