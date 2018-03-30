AJ Styles On His Recent Injury, Status For WrestleMania 34

WWE Champion AJ Styles did an interview with USA Today for the Win. During the interview, he talked about various topics including his most recent injury that kept him out of action. Here is what he had to say:

“A little of nothing. It was just one of those… got hit in the back of the knee. I think it scared more people than it actually scared me. I knew I was going to make it to WrestleMania, there’s nothing wrong with me.”

“Yeah, I mean it really does bother me because they don’t know the extent of it. They started worrying, more than anything, which I appreciate that, but it’s just one of those things where you’ve got to wait to hear the facts and information before you get so worked up about something. It is what it is, and we can’t stop this from happening, but why don’t we hear from the guy who actually has the issue before we jump to conclusions and get worried?”

