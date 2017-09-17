AJ Styles On Why He Wore A Mask In Japan, When WWE Stars Shrug Off Power Moves (Video)

– At Saturday’s WWE live event in Osaka, Japan, AJ Styles wore a mask during his ring entrance for his match against Kevin Owens. The mask represents New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Bullet Club faction, which he was a part of before joining WWE.

Styles explained why he wore the mask in a post on Instagram, stating, “Had to show that CLUB love in Osaka!”

– In this video, watch WWE Superstars like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Sting and Ultimate Warrior fight through moves that would put down most competitors.

